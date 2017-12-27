Is Your High School Student Artistic? They Could Win $300 From The City Of Raleigh

The City of Raleigh’s “Capture it! Stormwater Arts Contest” is an opportunity for high school students to capture the importance of stormwater runoff through art and film in a way that will bring more awareness to the community about the need to improve the water quality of Raleigh’s streams and lakes.

Participants can complete a 60-second video, create a drawing/painting to be placed on a rain barrel, or create a drawing/painting to be used as a stencil for storm drain covers.

Registration closes Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Winners in each category will receive a $300 prize, which will be featured at the 2018 Raleigh Environmental Awards!

Submit Your Contest Entry Today

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark