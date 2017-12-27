Is Your High School Student Artistic? They Could Win $300 From The City Of Raleigh

1 reads Leave a comment
The City of Raleigh’s “Capture it! Stormwater Arts Contest” is an opportunity for high school students to capture the importance of stormwater runoff through art and film in a way that will bring more awareness to the community about the need to improve the water quality of Raleigh’s streams and lakes.
Participants can complete a 60-second video, create a drawing/painting to be placed on a rain barrel, or create a drawing/painting to be used as a stencil for storm drain covers.
Registration closes Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Winners in each category will receive a $300 prize, which will be featured at the 2018 Raleigh Environmental Awards!
Submit Your Contest Entry Today
