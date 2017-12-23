Local
We Have The Christmas Hours For Local Malls

Karen Clark
Need to make a last run to a local mall before Christmas? Here are when the stores will be open:

 

Crabtree Valley Mall (Raleigh)

12/23: 8am-10pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 10am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

The Streets At Southpoint (Durham)

12/23: 8am-11pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

Northgate Mall (Durham)

12/23: 9am-9pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 9am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

Triangle Town Center (Raleigh)

12/23: 8am-10pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

Cary Towne Center (Cary)

12/23: 8am-10pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

North Hills Mall (Raleigh)

12/23: 8am-11pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

Cross Creek Mall (Fayetteville)

12/23: 8am-10pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

Golden East Crossing (Rocky Mount)

12/23: 8am-10pm

12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

12/25: Christmas Day closed

 

