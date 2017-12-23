We Have The Christmas Hours For Local Malls

Need to make a last run to a local mall before Christmas? Here are when the stores will be open:
Crabtree Valley Mall (Raleigh)
12/23: 8am-10pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 10am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
The Streets At Southpoint (Durham)
12/23: 8am-11pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Northgate Mall (Durham)
12/23: 9am-9pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 9am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Triangle Town Center (Raleigh)
12/23: 8am-10pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Cary Towne Center (Cary)
12/23: 8am-10pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
North Hills Mall (Raleigh)
12/23: 8am-11pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Cross Creek Mall (Fayetteville)
12/23: 8am-10pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Golden East Crossing (Rocky Mount)
12/23: 8am-10pm
12/24: Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
12/25: Christmas Day closed
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/16-12/23)
1. Santa Larry1 of 16
2. Tone Bell2 of 16
3. Dominique3 of 16
4. Mariah Carey4 of 16
5. LeBron James5 of 16
6. Dru Hill6 of 16
7. Sherri Shepherd7 of 16
8. Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin8 of 16
9. Pharrell Williams9 of 16
10. 50 Cent10 of 16
11. Serena Williams11 of 16
12. Mike Tyson12 of 16
13. T.I. & Terrence Howard13 of 16
14. Jamie Foxx14 of 16
15. Kelly Rowland15 of 16
16. Tia Mowry16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark