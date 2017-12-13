Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On Singer Major

Karen Clark
5 reads
Leave a comment
MAJOR

Source: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell / Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Major is making some big waves in the music industry. But now Miss Patti Patti has shared her approval.

 

 

Celebrities From Florida

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Florida

Continue reading Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On Singer Major

Celebrities From Florida

major , patti labelle

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 2 hours ago
12.13.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 2 hours ago
12.13.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 3 hours ago
12.13.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 4 hours ago
12.13.17
Star Transformation: Regina Hall
 1 day ago
12.12.17
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement
Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Facebook, Google And Twitter Testify Before Congress On Russian Disinformation
Who’s on the SNL naughty list?
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Celebrities Speak Out On Behalf Of Bullied Boy…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Photos