Here’s What We Can Expect With The Wintry Weather Headed Our Way

3 reads Leave a comment
Concerned about the winter weather advisory in effect for our area? Here’s the latest from ABC11.
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/2-12/8)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/2-12/8)
1. EnVouge1 of 15
2. Mike Epps2 of 15
3. Paula Patton3 of 15
4. Oprah4 of 15
5. John Legend5 of 15
6. Serena Williams6 of 15
7. Roland Martin7 of 15
8. Gayle King8 of 15
9. Chris Paul9 of 15
10. Mary J. Blige10 of 15
11. Diddy11 of 15
12. Jenifer Lewis12 of 15
13. Common & Chris Rock13 of 15
14. LeBron James14 of 15
15. Alicia Keys15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours