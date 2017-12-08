National
Here’s How To Keep Your Holiday Deliveries Safe From Thieves

Karen Clark
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

It’s that time of the year when we’re ordering online and getting deliveries shipped to our houses when we are at work. How do you keep your packages and your home safe during the holidays?

The News & Observer has a few suggestions: 

  • Make sure the areas around your home are well lit. Consider using timers so that lights come on in your house when you aren’t at home.
  • Keep the bushes around your home trimmed…especially those blocking windows.
  • Don’t make things easy for thieves. Put away items that they can use to gain entrance to your home like ladders and chairs.
  • Keep your garage door closed even when you are at home.
  • If you’re going out of town, ask someone that you trust to pick up your deliveries, mail and newspapers.
  • Don’t leave a box by the street that advertises the fact that you just got a new television. Break the box down and put it outside the morning of your trash pickup.

 

 

Photos