Beyonce surprises Colin Kaepernick with SI’s Ali Legacy Award

Beyonce made a special appearance to present Colin Kaepernick with SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night. Kap was honored with the award for using his sports platform to protest racial injustice and police brutality, whick sparked a nationwide take-a-knee movement. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team. In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, arguing that team owners were colluding to prevent him from playing. The award show will air on NBC Sports Network at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people, because my platform is the people.”

Thank you very much to Sports Illustrated for the honor of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. I am humbled and honored to share this with the people. 📸: @KarlFergusonJr pic.twitter.com/EtgoCXmu9l — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 6, 2017

