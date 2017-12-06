Sports
Beyonce surprises Colin Kaepernick with SI’s Ali Legacy Award

Jodi Berry
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Beyonce made a special appearance to present Colin Kaepernick with SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night. Kap was honored with the award for using his sports platform to protest racial injustice and police brutality, whick sparked a nationwide take-a-knee movement. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team. In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, arguing that team owners were colluding to prevent him from playing. The award show will air on NBC Sports Network at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people, because my platform is the people.”

NAACP Denounces Trump’s Planned Appearance At Opening Of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

Colin Kaepernick , Muhammad Ali Legacy Award , SI award

