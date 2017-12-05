Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

The former congressman announced he would endorse his son as his replacement.

Nigel Roberts, NewsOne
0 reads
Leave a comment

Updated 10:45 a.m. EST, December 5, 2017

Speaking from his hospital bed, Rep. John Conyers Jr. announced his immediate retirement from congress, as he battles multiple allegations of sexual harassment, the Washington Post reported. He also endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children,” the 88-year-old congressman stated during a radio interview.

On Monday night, the congressman’s grand-nephew, Ian Conyers, stated that he has plans to run for Conyers’ vacant seat. It’s unclear if the endorsement of John Conyers III will change his plans.

Original Story:

Michigan’s Democratic Rep. John Conyers will announce Tuesday on a local radio show that he will not seek re-election, amid calls from some leaders of his own party for him to resign over multiple sexual harassment allegations, The New York Times reported.

RELATED: Embattled Rep. John Conyers Hospitalized

“He is not resigning. He is going to retire. His doctor advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him just in terms of his health,” said Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, the congressman’s grand-nephew, who plans to run for his great-uncle’s congressional seat.

This comes as long-time congressional colleagues are calling on Conyers to resign, including Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chamber’s highest-ranking African American, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). At first, the California congresswoman pointed to Conyers’ leadership on issues like protecting women from violence and urged fellow lawmakers to grant him due process. But later Pelosi said she discovered the seriousness of the allegations against Conyers, the longest-serving House member. Conyers, 88, came under fire when it came to light that he settled a sexual harassment claim with a former employee in 2015 for more than $27,000, taken from his taxpayer funded congressional budget. Since that revelation, several other women and staffers came forward with similar stories.

RELATED: John Conyers Steps Down As House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member

Ian Conyers, 29, said his great-uncle still has the support of voters in their Detroit district, despite the sexual misconduct accusations. He added that his family has worked hard in government for the people they represent, and he expects the voters to reward the family’s efforts by electing him. The younger Conyers has served in the state Senate for about a year and intends to run for re-elections, but he will abandon that plan for the opportunity to go to Washington.

SOURCE: The Washington Post,  The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Russell Simmons Steps Down From Businesses After New Sexual Assault Accusation Revealed

Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault

US-CRIME-SHARPER

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out…
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth +…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Fiancée’s 8-Year-Old Son Found…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Tyrese Admits He Married His Ex-Wife So She…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Photos