BlackGirlMagic: Aja Naomi King Is the New Face Of L’Oreal Paris!

Foxy NC Staff

We’ve got another Black woman reppin’ L’Oreal Paris!

Aja Naomi King has been named their newest spokeswoman.

“Makeup became my armor growing up,” the How to Get Away With Murder star shared in the brand’s official announcement.

“It provided me with a sense of protection and gave me the power and confidence to face the world in the way I wanted. To now represent L’Oréal Paris is incredibly overwhelming.”

Her first campaign will be for True Match Lumi Glow line, which includes Glotion Natural Glow Enhancers, Glow Nude Palette, Shimmerista Powder, Glow Boosting Drops and Bronze it Bronzer.

The 32-year-old actress shared on Instagram how excited and grateful she is.

“Gratitude can’t begin to describe this feeling inside. No words can capture it…but I hope to be one more face looking back at you showing you what IS possible!!!

Honored to be part of the L’Oréal Family ”

Gratitude can’t begin to describe this feeling inside. No words can capture it…but I hope to be one more face looking back at you showing you what IS possible!!! Honored to be part of the L'Oréal Family 😘😘😘 #lorealparis @lorealmakeup A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Here she is hyped about all the products in the new line:

All this L’Oréal #TrueMatchLumi has me feeling like…😍😍😍 @lorealmakeup A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

E! Online reported that this is the actress’ first time as an ambassador to a major beauty brand, but her love for makeup goes back to her childhood in Walnut, California.

“Growing up, I watched my mom apply her makeup in the morning and wanted so badly to be part of that daily ritual with her,” she recalled.

“Seeing how much she enjoyed putting makeup on, including her go-to L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, inspired me to love makeup as much as she did.”

King joins fellow actresses Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria who also rep the brand.

Congrats Aja!

RELATED NEWS:

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

#BlackExcellence: ‘Time Magazine’ Names Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty One Of The 25 Best Inventions Of 2017

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel