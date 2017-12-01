Get Your Popcorn Ready! Social Media Reacts To Michael Flynn Guilty Plea In Russia Probe

This morning, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, has agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia probe.

FULL @ABC SPECIAL REPORT: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn charged with making false statements to the FBI, the latest associate of Pres. Trump's to face charges related to the special counsel probe. https://t.co/t9QDGMuR5V pic.twitter.com/34sUXGmfJH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 1, 2017

And social media was, naturally, quick to respond.

BREAKING: Michael Flynn charged with a felony. Somewhere, Sally Yates… pic.twitter.com/6xpGf3P80A — Savannah L. Barker (@savannah_lb) December 1, 2017

Mike Flynn about Hillary Clinton, 2016: "Lock Her Up!"

Hillary Clinton, today: pic.twitter.com/zPsoDEnQBu — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 1, 2017

Trump in the private residence this morning when he hears Flynn is pleading guilty.. pic.twitter.com/nelqDHB6NP — 🌟Stefano Dee🌟 (@NotoriousSDA) December 1, 2017

Hey Michael Flynn.

Hey Donald Trump.

Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/7b7L5kvbc9 — Nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) December 1, 2017

Barack: Flynn has flipped.

Hillary: And they wanted to lock me up….. pic.twitter.com/JSPPA4ABov — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) December 1, 2017

I woke up like this (mainly because of the Flynn news) pic.twitter.com/lezqzf24SQ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 1, 2017

When it’s Friday and Mike Flynn is cooperating in the Mueller probe. pic.twitter.com/ytNGVwF98g — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 1, 2017

When you hear that Michael Flynn is pleading guilty for lying to the FBI… pic.twitter.com/5EwATrv5YH — Simar (@sahluwal) December 1, 2017

Flynn pleading guilty while planning to name names to save himself pic.twitter.com/ZWXMqWTqKM — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 1, 2017

