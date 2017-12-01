National
Home > National

Get Your Popcorn Ready! Social Media Reacts To Michael Flynn Guilty Plea In Russia Probe

Karen Clark
8 reads
Leave a comment
GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Philadelphia

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

This morning, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, has agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia probe.

 

And social media was, naturally, quick to respond.

 

 

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

37 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

Continue reading Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Donald Trump , FBI , Michael Flynn , Russia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Photos