Part of I-85 in North Carolina named for John Hope Franklin

Part of Interstate 85 in North Carolina has been named for civil rights historian John Hope Franklin. According to the Herald Sun, The “Dr. John H. Franklin Highway” dedication ceremony was held at Hayti Heritage Center Monday afternoon. The highway honoring him is the section of Interstate 85 between the Cole Mill Road exit and U.S. 70 Bypass in Durham.

 

Franklin spent his early academic career teaching at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh and then at North Carolina Central University in Durham. While in Durham he wrote “From Slaver to Freedom: A History of African-Americans,” which was published in 1947.

I-85 dedication , John H. Franklin

