Faye Gary Says Keeping Roy Moore Away From Young Girls Was Part Of Her Job

Faye Gary learned about sexual predators by following a man suspected of questionable behavior.

Gary, a retired Gadsden, Alabama police officer, was once assigned to watch Roy Moore in the 1980s to make sure he didn’t mingle with high school cheerleaders.

Moore, the embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct by nearly 10 women, was treated as a predator suspect decades ago: He was once banned from a mall in Alabama for allegedly targeting teenage girls.

Some of the women who came forward this month claim Moore’s unwanted sexual behavior occurred when they were teenagers.

“The rumor mill was that he liked young girls, and … we were advised that he was being suspended from the mall because he would hang around the young girls that worked in the stores and … really got into a place of where they say he was harassing,” Gary told MSNBC last week.

“We were also told to watch him at the ball games, and make sure that … he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders,” said Gary, who was a juvenile detective back then.

But this statement is telling: “I didn’t realize it until some time later that when they said he liked young girls — I just thought he liked young ladies, you know, younger than him, maybe in their 20s,” Gary said. “I had no idea, or we had no idea that we were talking about 14-year-olds. But we never got a complaint on it.”

Gary said the salacious talk about Moore “were just rumors” and there were never any official complaints filed against Moore.

“Every day we were looking for a complaint to come in,” but none did, Gary said.

Gary told The New York Times last week that “was a known fact” that Moore liked young girls. “It was treated like a joke,” she said. “That’s just the way it was.”

Many Republican leaders are calling for Moore to drop out of the Dec. 12 race even though President Donald Trump says he supports Moore.

“He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

“He denies it. He totally denies it,” Trump told reporters.

Moore has denied the claims while both Democrats and Republicans have called for him to drop out of the Senate race. He’s running against Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 Alabama special election.

According to The Guardian, “As chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court, Moore twice argued that the state’s “rape shield” law should not prevent alleged sex offenders from using certain evidence about their underage accusers’ personal lives to discredit them.”

Meanwhile, Gary’s insights have shed some light on a seemingly forgotten part of Moore’s past and she was assigned to protect young girls from potential harm.

Looking back, it may have been one of Gary’s most important duties as a young cop: Trailing Roy Moore.

