NFL Wrap Up Week 10: Tricky To Boycott Games

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/13/17- It’s hard to boycott NFL games when the game is just about everywhere you go! The grocery store, the barber shop, social media, and family that calls asking about the game are all things that make boycotting games really hard.

