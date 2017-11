Nowhere is safe. Not the movies. Not the mall. Not school. Not work. Apparently, not even church.

After yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas that killed 26 during service, we’re wondering…do you think churches should have armed guards?

Read More: What We Know About The Texas Church Shooting

Red Carpet Rundown: Soul Train Music Awards 15 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: Soul Train Music Awards 1. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 1 of 15 2. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 2 of 15 3. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 3 of 15 4. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 4 of 15 5. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 5 of 15 6. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 6 of 15 7. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 7 of 15 8. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 8 of 15 9. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 9 of 15 10. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 10 of 15 11. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 11 of 15 12. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 12 of 15 13. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 13 of 15 14. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 14 of 15 15. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Poll: Should Churches Have Armed Security?? Red Carpet Rundown: Soul Train Music Awards The stars grace the red carpet for the Soul Train Music Awards in Las Vegas, hosted by Erykah Badu.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark