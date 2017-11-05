Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
It looks like Queen Bee is here for Queen Bey–and the feeling is obviously mutual!
took to Instagram on Friday to tell the world how much she loved Lil’ Kim and appreciated s array of Halloween looks that were all in her honor. Beyonce‘
“I’m still recovering from @beyonce’s slayage from Halloween and then this happens…You did that B” Lil Kim said a post.
The “Lighters Up” rapper also stressed how impressed she was with how Bey got every last detail down!
“
lilkimthequeenbee @beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey”
“Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!!” she wrote in another post. “You did that B!”
She also gave props to
. Jay-Z
“This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat,” Lil Kim wrote.
In a world that’s constantly pitting Black women against each other, it’s refreshing to see all of this sista love!
BEAUTIES: What do you think of Beyonce’s tribute to Lil Kim?
63 photos Launch gallery
1. Happy Halloween!
Source:Getty Images
1 of 63
2. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
2 of 63
3. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
3 of 63
4. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
4 of 63
5. Kim Kardashian as Cher
5 of 63
6. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch
6 of 63
7. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie
7 of 63
8. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl
8 of 63
9. Kim Kardashian as Cher
9 of 63
10. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
10 of 63
11. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
11 of 63
12. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
12 of 63
13. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
13 of 63
14. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
14 of 63
15. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise
15 of 63
16. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T
16 of 63
17. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control
17 of 63
18. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA
18 of 63
19. Nas As Richard Pryor
19 of 63
20. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger
20 of 63
21. Demi Lovato as Selena
21 of 63
22. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy
22 of 63
23. Paris and Prince Jackson
23 of 63
24. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls
24 of 63
25. Eniko Hart as Ciara
25 of 63
26. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies
26 of 63
27. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny
27 of 63
28. Steph Curry as Jigsaw
28 of 63
29. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy
29 of 63
30. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen
30 of 63
31. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
31 of 63
32. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
32 of 63
33. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night
33 of 63
34. Kelly Rowland as Strange`
34 of 63
35. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy
35 of 63
36. LeBron James as Pennywise
36 of 63
37. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli
37 of 63
38. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly
38 of 63
39. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil
39 of 63
40. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty
40 of 63
41. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer
41 of 63
42. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons
42 of 63
43. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman
43 of 63
44. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny
44 of 63
45. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ
45 of 63
46. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 1986
46 of 63
47. Adele as a Court Jester
47 of 63
48. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman
48 of 63
49. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’
49 of 63
50. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies
50 of 63
51. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers
51 of 63
52. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones
52 of 63
53. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse
53 of 63
54. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert
54 of 63
55. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil
55 of 63
56. Kim Kardashian as Selena
56 of 63
57. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
57 of 63
58. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"
58 of 63
59. Diddy as Slick Rick
59 of 63
60. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"
60 of 63
61. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands
61 of 63
62. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson
62 of 63
63. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"
63 of 63