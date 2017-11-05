Lifestyle
Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

The Queen Bee adored how Queen Bey slayed her photo spread saluting the iconic rapper.

It looks like Queen Bee is here for Queen Bey–and the feeling is obviously mutual!

Lil’ Kim took to Instagram on Friday to tell the world how much she loved and appreciated Beyonces array of Halloween looks that were all in her honor.

“I’m still recovering from @beyonce’s slayage from Halloween and then this happens…You did that B” Lil Kim said a post.

 

The “Lighters Up” rapper also stressed how impressed she was with how Bey got every last detail down!

lilkimthequeenbee@beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven 👯 Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey”

 

“Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!!” she wrote in another post. “You did that B!”

She also gave props to Jay-Z.

“This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat,” Lil Kim wrote.

 

In a world that’s constantly pitting Black women against each other, it’s refreshing to see all of this sista love!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Beyonce’s tribute to Lil Kim?

