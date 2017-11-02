‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

The shocking audio clip reveals that Dr. Darren is up to his old ways.

Danielle Jennings
22 reads
Leave a comment

It’s a known fact in the reality TV world that most of the drama occurs off camera. That is exactly what’s happening to former Married To Medicine Lisa Nicole Cloud, who has found herself in the middle of an explosive cheating scandal involving her husband Dr. Darren Naugles.

As the fifth season of Bravo’s Married To Medicine is scheduled to premiere soon, one of the show’s former cast members is dealing with so much drama perhaps she should be added back to the cast. It’s being widely reported that entrepreneur Lisa Nicole Cloud has allegedly found her husband Dr. Darren Naugles cheating with another woman. If you’ve followed the show in previous seasons you know that Lisa has dealt with Darren’s infidelity on numerous other occasions throughout the course of their marriage.

A very clear audio clip was released to several blog outlets this week where Lisa can be heard screaming and cursing at the alleged other woman, telling her to stay away from her husband. She also is heard demanding that Darren tell the woman that he is a married family man with kids.

You can listen to the FULL audio clip BELOW:

 

At this point, Lisa must be staying in her marriage for the sake of her children because throughout the four seasons she was on Married To Medicine her marriage was the constant focus of infidelity rumors. Unless this was the last straw for her, it’s doubtful that she will leave Darren for good.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

Papa John’s Founder Blames Declining Sales On NFL Anthem Boycott

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 3 hours ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 3 hours ago
11.02.17
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Here’s A First Look At Oprah’s Favorite Things
 4 hours ago
11.02.17
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls…
 17 hours ago
11.02.17
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For…
 18 hours ago
11.02.17
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet
Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use &…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Photos