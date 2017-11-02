PNC Arena Is Hiring! Check Out Their Job Fair Happening Today

3 reads Leave a comment
Need a job? PNC Arena might have something for you. They’re hosting a job fair from 4-7 this evening. You must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays.
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Happy Halloween!Source:Getty Images 1 of 58
2. Kim Kardashian as Cher2 of 58
3. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch3 of 58
4. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie4 of 58
5. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl5 of 58
6. Kim Kardashian as Cher6 of 58
7. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah7 of 58
8. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah8 of 58
9. Beyonce as Lil' Kim9 of 58
10. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS10 of 58
11. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS11 of 58
12. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise12 of 58
13. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T13 of 58
14. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control14 of 58
15. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA15 of 58
16. Nas As Richard Pryor16 of 58
17. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger17 of 58
18. Demi Lovato as Selena18 of 58
19. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy19 of 58
20. Paris and Prince Jackson20 of 58
21. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls21 of 58
22. Eniko Hart as Ciara22 of 58
23. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies23 of 58
24. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny24 of 58
25. Steph Curry as Jigsaw25 of 58
26. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy26 of 58
27. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen27 of 58
28. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah28 of 58
29. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah29 of 58
30. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night30 of 58
31. Kelly Rowland as Strange`31 of 58
32. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy32 of 58
33. LeBron James as Pennywise33 of 58
34. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli34 of 58
35. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly35 of 58
36. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil36 of 58
37. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty37 of 58
38. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons38 of 58
39. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman39 of 58
40. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny40 of 58
41. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ41 of 58
42. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 198642 of 58
43. Adele as a Court Jester43 of 58
44. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman44 of 58
45. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’45 of 58
46. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies46 of 58
47. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers47 of 58
48. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones48 of 58
49. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse49 of 58
50. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert50 of 58
51. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil51 of 58
52. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B52 of 58
53. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"53 of 58
54. Diddy as Slick Rick54 of 58
55. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"55 of 58
56. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands56 of 58
57. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson57 of 58
58. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"58 of 58
