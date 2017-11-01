Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After His Tweet About His Daughter’s Halloween Candy

Last night, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a pic of his 3-year-old daughter holding her Halloween candy and said he was going to teach her a lesson in socialism.

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Then, Twitter did its thing.

You mean the candy that she got for free out of the goodness of strangers' hearts? 😂😂😂 — The GLARE ™ (@TheGlare_TM) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

Take 80% of her candy and give it to the top 1% of trick or treaters. You know like your dads' tax plan. — Monteqzuma (@monteqzuma) November 1, 2017

It's also never too early to teach her basic English. Like the difference between to, two and too. https://t.co/dD3wEsynz5 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 1, 2017

Calm down everyone. He's only joking.

He'd never really teach her that sharing is a good thing. https://t.co/RE6HsgnhCK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2017

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

Or you could just take 99% of Chloe’s candy, eat it and tell her to wait for it to trickle down. https://t.co/B24iOoLXpU — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) November 1, 2017

Or you could give 90% of her candy to the one richest kid in the neighborhood. It's never too early to teach her about Republicanism. https://t.co/gARIEd0qfM — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 31, 2017

Having inherited all my candy, I’ll pass laws to take candy from as many poor kids as possible and give it to Chloe. https://t.co/95UZUbrDO1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 1, 2017

Perhaps if you also told her the kid was too sick to get up and go trick or treating, and had no healthcare, she might learn about sharing. https://t.co/HAi8qwTB7z — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 1, 2017

