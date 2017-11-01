Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After His Tweet About His Daughter’s Halloween Candy

5 reads Leave a comment
Last night, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a pic of his 3-year-old daughter holding her Halloween candy and said he was going to teach her a lesson in socialism.
Then, Twitter did its thing.
Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker
12 photos Launch gallery
Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker
1. ANDRE 30001 of 12
2. ANDRE 30002 of 12
3. ANDRE 30003 of 12
4. ANDRE 30004 of 12
5. ANDRE 30005 of 12
6. ANDRE 30006 of 12
7. ANDRE 30007 of 12
8. ANDRE 30008 of 12
9. ANDRE 30009 of 12
10. ANDRE 300010 of 12
11. ANDRE 300011 of 12
12. ANDRE 300012 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours