National
Home > National

Have You Seen These Pics??? What In The World Hit Carmelo Anthony’s Plane At 30,000 Feet???

Karen Clark
20 reads
Leave a comment
Black Ops Basketball Session

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Somebody call NASA. What could have hit this plane??

The Oklahoma Thunder players were on a chartered flight to Chicago last night. When they landed, Carmelo Anthony posted this picture of the plane.

 

 

No one was injured and the flight arrived safely at its destination.

 

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

12 photos Launch gallery

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Continue reading Have You Seen These Pics??? What In The World Hit Carmelo Anthony’s Plane At 30,000 Feet???

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Kerry Washington and Lala Anthony were serving some serious LEWKS on Thursday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 FGI Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala in NYC. You don’t want to miss these looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Carmelo Anthony , Oklahoma Thunder , Plane

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 hours ago
10.28.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 3 hours ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 4 hours ago
10.28.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 19 hours ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
Mel B Allegedly ‘Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage,’…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Gets Louboutins At Her New…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 days ago
10.27.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Is Olivia Command Or Is She…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
Photos