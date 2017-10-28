Have You Seen These Pics??? What In The World Hit Carmelo Anthony’s Plane At 30,000 Feet???

20 reads Leave a comment
Somebody call NASA. What could have hit this plane??
The Oklahoma Thunder players were on a chartered flight to Chicago last night. When they landed, Carmelo Anthony posted this picture of the plane.
No one was injured and the flight arrived safely at its destination.
La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks
12 photos Launch gallery
La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks
1. KERRY WASHINGTON1 of 12
2. KERRY WASHINGTON2 of 12
3. KERRY WASHINGTON3 of 12
4. KERRY WASHINGTON4 of 12
5. LA LA ANTHONY5 of 12
6. LA LA ANTHONY6 of 12
7. LA LA ANTHONY7 of 12
8. LA LA ANTHONY8 of 12
9. LA LA ANTHONY9 of 12
10. LA LA ANTHONY10 of 12
11. LA LA ANTHONY11 of 12
12. LA LA ANTHONY12 of 12
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours