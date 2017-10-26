Lifestyle
#BlackLove! This Couple’s Viral ‘Love And Basketball’ Inspired Maternity Shoot Is Everything!

New parents Tiffy and Brian are giving their best imitation of Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epp's characters from Gina Prince-Bythewood's Black classic romance flick. 

Poster For 'Love And Basketball'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty


With so much bad news in the world, this is the story we definitely need right now!

While it’s been 17 years since the Black classic romantic comedy Love and Basketball hit theaters, one expecting couple brought the throwback way BACK! And we are here for it!

Channeling the film’s main characters Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps), new parents Tiffany Terrell and her love Brian are giving it their best, imitating the movie couple in their recent viral maternity shoot. 

Tiff posted the pic on Instagram with the following caption: One pic from our Maternity shoot. We decided to do something a little different. Our connection with 🏀 was only fitting for this creation. Thank you to our amazing photographer @coseyphoto and the visionary, my big bro @bigdyce for bringing it to life. #Love🏀andBaby #maternityshoot #blacklovepage #loveandbasketball #theshaderoom”

LOVE IT!

The sport seems to be a theme in the young couple’s relationship:

This beautiful Black love couple totally nailed it

Even better? They gave birth to a healthy and happy baby boy Bryant in September.

Fittingly, the newborn is posing with a basketball:

Look at this cutie:

And this one:

Sending all the love to this beautiful new family!

Who’s got next?

