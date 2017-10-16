Morning Minute: Who’s Painting Trump’s Portrait?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/16/17- Two Black artists have been commissioned to paint Barack and Michelle Obama for the Smithsonian Museum. Chris thinks that’s amazing but that a certain cat would have to paint the likeness of Donald Trump. Listen above to find out who!

