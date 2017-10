Watch Alec Baldwin Take on Trump’s Tiff With the NFL on SNL

Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump in SNL’s cold opening. In between addressing Puerto Rico, his “tax plan” and his feud with Rex Tillerson, (Alec Baldwin) checks in with Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) to boycott more events. At the direction of Trump, Pence walks out of an Indiana Pacers game, a Starbucks, a same-sex wedding, and also takes shots at Senator Bob Corker.

Check out viedo of Baldwin below!

