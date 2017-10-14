Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!

Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!

The "Lemonade" singer took to Instagram to show off her post-twins style while out with her hubby JAY-Z.

Foxy NC Staff
Beyoncé continues to shut it down with her date night looks!

On Friday, the Lemonade singer took to Instagram to show off her post-twins style while out with her hubby JAY-Z.

According to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old mother of three wore this specific outfit back in September when was spotted leaving the Fort Gansevoort gallery in New York City. But she clearly doesn’t care about this repeat ensemble, as she shouldn’t: She is rocking the heck outta of her curves!

Here she is giving us live in this sheer Leonela skirt from House of CB.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Peep her shoe and handbag game:

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Catch it from the back!

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Another reason her outfit is so dope is because–minus the accessories–it’s pretty affordable. PEOPLE noted that the  skirt is only $105 and the baby pink bodysuit costs $56!

It’s no secret that Queen Bey is a huge fan of House of CB.

Back in in August, she broke the Internet when she wore House of CB’s $179 ruched off-the-shoulder wine and nude colored mini dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

She also rocked the London-based brand’s $165 emerald wrap dress to Rihanna‘s black-tie Diamond Ball last month.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

You better get it Bey!

Learn more about House of CB here.

Photos