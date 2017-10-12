Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But She’s Not The Star Of It

This video of Beyonce’s Freedom is everything!

The video was released for International Day of the Girl, which was Wednesday. When she posted the video on her Facebook page, the caption read, “Today is #DayoftheGirl . Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goalsby taking action for # FreedomForGirls now.”

