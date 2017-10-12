Entertainment News
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But She’s Not The Star Of It

Karen Clark
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

This video of Beyonce’s Freedom is everything!

The video was released for International Day of the Girl, which was Wednesday. When she posted the video on her Facebook page, the caption read, “Today is #DayoftheGirl . Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goalsby taking action for # FreedomForGirls now.”

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

#DayOfTheGirl , Beyonce , freedom

