Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But She’s Not The Star Of It

This video of Beyonce’s Freedom is everything!
The video was released for International Day of the Girl, which was Wednesday. When she posted the video on her Facebook page, the caption read, “Today is #DayoftheGirl . Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goalsby taking action for # FreedomForGirls now.”
#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters
#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters
1. Zelda Harris as Troy in “Crooklyn”1 of 11
2. Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family”2 of 11
3. Alicia Silverstone & Stacey Dash as Cher & Dionne in “Clueless”3 of 11
4. Brandy Norwood as “Moesha”4 of 11
5. Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”5 of 11
6. Kayla Pratt as Penny Proud in “The Proud Family”6 of 11
7. Sanaa Lathan as Monica Wright in “Love & Basketball”7 of 11
8. Constance Shulman as Patty Mayonnaise in “Doug”8 of 11
9. Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael in “The Rugrats”9 of 11
10. Maia Campbell as Tiffany Warren in “In The House”10 of 11
11. Reagan Gomez as Zaria Peterson in “The Parenthood”11 of 11
