Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped From The Xscape Tour

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

NeNe Leakes was in hot water earlier this week after making a rape comment to a heckler at one of her comedy shows. NeNe told the individual in the audience that she hoped she was raped by her Uber driver. Leakes has since apologized for her comments.

Read More: She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour

 

I am sorry

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

 

Well, now there’s been more fallout. Leakes has been dropped from hosting the upcoming Xscape tour. Xscape issued a statement earlier that read:

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape” tour.”

 

2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We'll Always Have Hill's Back

36 photos Launch gallery

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We'll Always Have Hill's Back

Continue reading #StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We'll Always Have Hill's Back

[caption id="attachment_2962249" align="alignleft" width="772"] Source: Jonathan Leibson/BET / Getty[/caption] We all know what happens when strong Black women have the audacity to speak their minds and call out racism and injustice in this country. We are seen as a threat and severely punished for it. While y'all president can call for people to boycott the NFL and demean Black players by calling them a "son of a b---h" to no consequence, Jemele Hill uses Twitter to educate folks on how to make social change and is she was temporarily taken off the air. Following news that ESPN placed the sports journalist on a two-week suspension for "violating" the company's social media policy, folks swiftly took to Twitter to show the 41-year-old that they will always have her back—no matter what. Here are 35 Tweets that show we #StandWithJemele!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Nene Leakes , Xscape

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But…
 20 mins ago
10.12.17
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped…
 3 hours ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 hours ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 6 hours ago
10.12.17
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
This Video Of Serena Williams And Baby Alexis!!!!
 6 hours ago
10.12.17
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 16 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 16 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 16 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 17 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 17 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 19 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos