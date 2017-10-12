NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped From The Xscape Tour

NeNe Leakes was in hot water earlier this week after making a rape comment to a heckler at one of her comedy shows. NeNe told the individual in the audience that she hoped she was raped by her Uber driver. Leakes has since apologized for her comments.

Read More: She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour

I am sorry A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Well, now there’s been more fallout. Leakes has been dropped from hosting the upcoming Xscape tour. Xscape issued a statement earlier that read:

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape” tour.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark