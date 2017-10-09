Lifestyle
Mike Pence’s Little NFL Stunt Cost Taxpayers $200,000

Taking a stand against the National Anthem protest was on Pence's agenda instead of denouncing White Supremacy.

Foxy NC Staff
What’s the price of a dollar?

$242,500 according to reporting by CNN, calculating the grand total of Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday trip to watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The former state governor was seen in the stands of the Lucas Oil Stadium during the pre-game ceremonies.

But moment’s later, it was made apparent that Pence left the game after several players kneeled on the field. As people grew irritated with Pence’s troublesome display, the VP later tweeted that he indeed leave the game.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

Trump later took credit for Pence’s actions, tweeting that he instructed the Vice President to leave the game if players refused to stand during the National Anthem.

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Again our government misses the whole point regarding why players are kneeling during the National Anthem. Pence made a strong display of “patriotism” on Sunday but remains painfully silent when it comes to the systematic oppression that built the need for players to demonstrate.

SOURCE: CNN

