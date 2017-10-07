Entertainment News
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s, 80s And 90s

Karen Clark
Greensboro

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

It’s homecoming weekend at A&T which means it’s time for the alumni cheer meet and greet! Check out the Aggie cheerleaders from back in the day all the way up to today!!

First, the ladies from the 70s.

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe70s

A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on

 

Check out the 80s!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe80s

A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on

 

The cheerleaders from the 90s.

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe90s

A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on

 

The ladies from the early 2000s!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowTheEarly2000s

A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on

 

Here’s 2012-2017!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe2012-2017

A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on

 

Which year did it best??

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

