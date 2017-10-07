Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s, 80s And 90s

It’s homecoming weekend at A&T which means it’s time for the alumni cheer meet and greet! Check out the Aggie cheerleaders from back in the day all the way up to today!!

First, the ladies from the 70s.

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe70s A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Check out the 80s!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe80s A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

The cheerleaders from the 90s.

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe90s A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The ladies from the early 2000s!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowTheEarly2000s A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Here’s 2012-2017!

It’s tradition! Cheering by years at our annual Alumni Cheer Meet and Greet! #KnowUs #KnowThem #KnowThe2012-2017 A post shared by NCATAggieCheer (@ncataggiecheer) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Which year did it best??

