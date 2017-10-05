Fast Food Manager Busted For Dealing Cocaine And Crack In Bags Of Food

Foxy NC Staff

Talk about Super sizing it!

A Bronx fast food manager got busted by New York police for adding a little something-something to the bags leaving his restaurant-crack and cocaine.

According to NBC New York, NYPD and ICE-HIS agents arrested Frank Guerrero early Wednesday morning. Guerrero has been accused of selling almost $11,000 worth of cocaine to an undercover officer in a series of eight meetings at a Pelham McDonald’s restaurant.

He had been working at the popular company for eight years.

Prosecutors claimed that the 26-year-old would place the drugs in a cookie bag and then put it in the bag of food, sending his customers on their way. Apparently, the drugs were hidden in a soap dispenser and he would get it and place the drugs into plastic bags.

Guerrero was arrested on September 22 when he sold a cop 100 ounces of coke and crack for $6,250 in the store’s bathroom. When police searched his home, they also found another 200 grams of cocaine along with $5,300 in cash.

In addition, Guerrero’s 24-year-old girlfriend was in the house and was also arrested on drug charges.

Tony Rodriguez, the owner and operator of the franchise, said he is fully cooperating with the investigators.

“The actions of this employee are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in my organization,” he said.

