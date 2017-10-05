Entertainment News
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor On ABC11

Karen Clark
Karen Clark headshot

Source: Dajuan Jones / Dajuan Jones

Make sure you check out our midday personality Karen Clark on ABC11! She’ll be discussing issues for parents with an occasional focus on information for single moms!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos