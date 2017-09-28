Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin Timberlake’s Performance At The Super Bowl

Word is that Justin Timberlake might be closing a deal to perform during halftime at next year’s Super Bowl. But are we here for it?

Remember, it was Janet Jackson who took most of the heat after the now infamous Nipplegate incident at the Super Bowl in 2004. And in 2014, TMZ reported that Janet Jackson had been blacklisted by the NFL.

If Justin Timberlake does Super Bowl halftime, Janet Jackson should get to come out & rip the ass of his pants off. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) September 27, 2017

Justin Timberlake is welcomed back with open arms by the NFL to perform the SuperBowl but Janet Jackson was blackballed pic.twitter.com/JzbEMHsKwz — Stephanie. (@qsteph) September 27, 2017

My only problem w/ Justin Timberlake is how he's been able to flourish post-Super Bowl drama & how he never really shared the blame w/ Janet — Khalil (@kbyrd2) September 27, 2017

if Justin Timberlake is actually the super bowl half time performer the entire performance better be one long ass apology to Janet Jackson. — noahilistic (@NOAHKEEN) September 27, 2017

