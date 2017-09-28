Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin Timberlake’s Performance At The Super Bowl

Word is that Justin Timberlake might be closing a deal to perform during halftime at next year’s Super Bowl. But are we here for it?
Remember, it was Janet Jackson who took most of the heat after the now infamous Nipplegate incident at the Super Bowl in 2004. And in 2014, TMZ reported that Janet Jackson had been blacklisted by the NFL.
