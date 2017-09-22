National
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist Puerto Rico After Damage From Hurricane Maria

Karen Clark
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

Jennifer Lopez is using her platform to seek help for Puerto Rico after the devestation caused by Hurricane Maria. Jennifer was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. The star admits that she still has family that she hasn’t been able to contact. The entire island is currently without power.

 

 

Maxwell, whose father was Puerto Rican, has been actively using his social media to request help for the victims of the destruction.

 

