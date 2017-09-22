Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist Puerto Rico After Damage From Hurricane Maria

Jennifer Lopez is using her platform to seek help for Puerto Rico after the devestation caused by Hurricane Maria. Jennifer was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. The star admits that she still has family that she hasn’t been able to contact. The entire island is currently without power.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Maxwell, whose father was Puerto Rican, has been actively using his social media to request help for the victims of the destruction.

This is a nightmare. 3.5M Americans without power for up to 6 months as #Maria devastates Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/F9jgNL9wEK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 21, 2017

