Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R. Kelly Drops Details

BEST IN SHOW: Cesar Galindo Shows Us How To Wear Sequins For Spring/Summer 2018

Hello Beautiful was on site at Latinista Fashion Week and had front row access to Cesar Galindo‘s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. Cesar gave us sequin styles that you can wear for Spring/Summer. From graphic prints with flirty a-line silhouettes and metallic dresses in multiple silhouettes to flatter women’s bodies. Get into this fresh collection and tell us your favorite look in the comment section!