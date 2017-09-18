What Could Hurricane Jose And Maria Bring To NC

According to ABC11 meteorologists, Jose is back to hurricane status, and Sunday Maria also became a Category 1 hurricane and is taking aim at the battered Caribbean.
Jose has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is located about 485 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, heading north at 8 mph. Although the latest satellite shows Jose well offshore of the NC Outer Banks, anyone visiting should be on alert for dangerous surf, large swells, and dangerous rip currents through the early part of this week.
Meanwhile, Maria has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane to the east of the Lesser Antilles.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Maria was expected to gain power and could be near major hurricane strength while crossing through the Leeward Islands late Monday on a path aiming toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.
