Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To His Wife and Kids: ‘I Made a Bad Error In Judgement’

It's believed that the "Ride Along" star made these confessions because he was being blackmailed.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty


In the past, Kevin Hart has always been one to deny rumors that he has been cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, but now he is publicly apologizing.

According to E Online, the comedian took to social media on Saturday to “publicly and profusely” say “sorry” to Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for past “bad” behavior.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” said the actor.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he confessed.

“And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids.” 

The Ride Along star ended the video with the following: “At the end of the day, I just have to do better. But I am not going to allow a person to make financial gains over my mistakes.”

In addition to the video, Hart wrote, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

Interesting. Why the sudden confession?

TMZ reported that Hart was being extorted by someone who has a suggestive video of the comic. Hence the “person to make financial gains over my mistakes.”

Bloop!

Back in July we reported that the Internet lost its collective mind when RadarOnline published images and video of Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman. Depending who you ask, it appeared that they were making out. Hart’s response at the time? He laughed it off.

Guess he’s not laughing anymore.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Kevin’s public apology?

RELATED NEWS:

Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly Challenge Other Celebs To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief?

Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko &amp; Torrei: ‘All I Do Is Laugh’

Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife Torrei Hart ‘Got Physical’

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

3 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

Continue reading 9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Video: Woman Who Claims Underage Relationship With R.…
 3 hours ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 4 hours ago
09.18.17
LATINISTA x HELLO BEAUTIFUL x SONY LIFE SPACE…
 5 hours ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Has Her Dad’s Moves!
 7 hours ago
09.18.17
#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald…
 17 hours ago
09.18.17
What Could Hurricane Jose And Maria Bring To…
 17 hours ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards
 23 hours ago
09.18.17
Shady Boots! Kevin Hart’s Alleged Miami Mistress Sends…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To His Wife…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
[WATCH] Cardi B Thank Fans For Making ‘Bodak…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Serena’s Baby Girl Already Has Her Own Instagram…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce’s One-Legged Spanx Makes Us Feel More Connected…
 2 days ago
09.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos