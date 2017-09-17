Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To His Wife and Kids: ‘I Made a Bad Error In Judgement’

,

According to E Online, the comedian took to social media on Saturday to “publicly and profusely” say “sorry” to Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for past “bad” behavior.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” said the actor.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he confessed.

“And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids.”

The Ride Along star ended the video with the following: “At the end of the day, I just have to do better. But I am not going to allow a person to make financial gains over my mistakes.”

In addition to the video, Hart wrote, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

Interesting. Why the sudden confession?

TMZ reported that Hart was being extorted by someone who has a suggestive video of the comic. Hence the “person to make financial gains over my mistakes.”

Back in July we reported that the Internet lost its collective mind when RadarOnline published images and video of Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman. Depending who you ask, it appeared that they were making out. Hart’s response at the time? He laughed it off.

Guess he’s not laughing anymore.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Kevin’s public apology?

