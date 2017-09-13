Serena Williams Shares Her Video Pregnancy Story And Gives Us First Look At Baby Alexis!

Serena Williams shared her entire pregnancy story on her Instagram Story last night and it was absolutely beautiful. The video ended with our first look at baby girl Alexis. In addition, Serena revealed that there had been a lot of complications.

Serena Williams shared her pregnancy journey on her IG story and it's so beautiful pic.twitter.com/3bDsuHrgmc — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 13, 2017

