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What's Trending: Transgender Athletes and Caitlin Clark

What’s Trending: Transgender Athletes and Caitlin Clark

As the world of sports grapples with the complex issue of transgender athletes, the spotlight shines on Caitlin Clark's appearance off the court

Published on May 15, 2026
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  • Transgender athlete issue used as political tool to influence voters and hurt marginalized communities.
  • Caitlin Clark's appearance with Morgan Wallen criticized due to his past use of racial slur.
  • Fast-moving headlines carry deeper stakes for culture, community, and public discourse.
DL Hughley Show What's Trending Cover Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, blended commentary with sharp social critique, the segment focused on two stories driving online reaction — the debate over transgender athletes in school sports and the backlash surrounding WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s appearance with country singer Morgan Wallen.


CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET


 

California Track Debate Sparks Political Argument

The segment opened with a heated conversation about a California track meet involving a transgender student athlete identified in the discussion as A.B. Hernandez, a senior who competed in multiple events. Hughley and the panel framed the issue less as a simple sports controversy and more as a political weapon that continues to shape public opinion far beyond the field.

According to the conversation, the strongest criticism was aimed at what the hosts described as the unfairness of competition when transgender athletes participate in girls’ sports. But the discussion did not stop there. The segment argued that the issue has been seized on by political forces and used to influence voters, particularly around broader culture-war messaging. In that telling, the controversy becomes bigger than one athlete or one meet.

What made the exchange especially pointed was its focus on impact. The hosts suggested that these debates are used to stir fear, drive turnout, and justify policies that end up hurting poor people and disproportionately affecting Black and brown communities. The segment’s argument was that a highly visible sports issue can become cover for much larger political consequences, including efforts tied to voting rights and social power. That framing gave the discussion its edge: this was not just about who competes, but about who pays the price when symbolic fights become campaign tools.

TRENDING STORY: Dave Chappelle Slams Republican Party for Weaponizing Transgender Jokes: ‘That’s Not What I Was Doing’

TRENDING STORY: Why It Matters That Caitlin Clark Was On Stage With Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen

Caitlin Clark’s Morgan Wallen Walkout Draws Heat

The segment then shifted from politics in sports to image and celebrity optics. Hughley and company discussed the reaction to Caitlin Clark appearing with Morgan Wallen, who is known for bringing athletes and public figures onstage during concert walkouts. While the appearance may have been routine in that setting, the panel noted that many people online did not see it that way.

The backlash centered on Wallen’s past use of a racial slur, a controversy that still follows him years later. In the segment, that history was presented as the reason many critics felt Clark’s appearance alongside him was a bad look, regardless of intent. Social media, the hosts noted, moved quickly to register that disappointment.

Taken together, the stories made for a revealing “What’s Trending” rundown: one topic rooted in political fallout, the other in public image and accountability. In both cases, Hughley’s segment highlighted how fast-moving headlines can carry deeper stakes for culture, community, and the conversations shaping public life.


Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

READ MORE STORIES ON THEDLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM:

SEE ALSO


What’s Trending: Transgender Athletes and Caitlin Clark was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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