Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million shout-out from Bruno Mars

Jodi Berry
2016 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, opened the 2017 season with a Bruno Mars show against Gardner Webb University, performing several songs by Mars like “Just The Way You Are” and “That’s What I like“. The band got a standing ovation from fans, and a few days later, the Aggie band got some praise from an unexpected source recording star Bruno Mars. Now how COOL is that!

Share and enjoy this great performance by the Blue Gold Marching Machine!

Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Photos