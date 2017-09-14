Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million shout-out from Bruno Mars

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, opened the 2017 season with a Bruno Mars show against Gardner Webb University, performing several songs by Mars like “Just The Way You Are” and “That’s What I like“. The band got a standing ovation from fans, and a few days later, the Aggie band got some praise from an unexpected source recording star Bruno Mars. Now how COOL is that!

So dope. They really killed this! The ironic part is I got kicked out of band in high school.😒 So to see this brings a huge smile to my soul https://t.co/Eb4xbAeqiK — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) September 5, 2017

Share and enjoy this great performance by the Blue Gold Marching Machine!

More Entertainemnt News:

Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To Beach Body Shade

Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To Headline The Fantastic Voyage

UPDATE: White House Wants ESPN’s Jemele Hill Fired For Calling A Spade A Spade

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: