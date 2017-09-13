Hand In Hand Telethon Raises Over $44 Million For Hurricane Relief Efforts

On Tuesday several celebrities banded together under the leadership of rapper and Houston nativesand talent managerto raise money and awareness for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Celebrities included Oprah, Diddy, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, George Clooney, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Usher, Cher, Justin Bieber, Kelly Rowland, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Beyoncé just to name a few. The groups were spread across four different cities as the program aired on four major networks.

Performers included superstars

RELATED: Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Beyonce used the telethon to spread a message of urgency to supporters.

“Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse, natural disasters take take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools, and nursing homes and countless families are now homeless,” Beyonce said. “Natural disasters don’t discriminate. They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn’t matter if you’re from [Houston neighborhoods] Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together,” she continued.

During the broadcast, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert announced that Apple would donate $5 million to the cause. NBA star Chris Paul, who plays for the Houston Rockets later revealed that in addition to his $20,000 donation, the NBA Players Association would add $500,000, and would match any NBA player’s donation up to $20,000.

The damage from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma is estimated to have cost anywhere from $150 billion to $290 billion. At least 70 people died during Hurricane Harvey, while 22 deaths have been reported as the result of Hurricane Irma.

People who wish to donate can still send money to the cause by clicking here.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS

DON’T MISS:

Florida Governor On Hurricane Irma: ‘Biggest Thing’ To Do Is Pray

#HurricaneIrma: Group Of Friends Vacationing In St. Martin Are Stranded And Need Your Help!

Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort