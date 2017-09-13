Entertainment News
Ring The Alarm: These Fine A** First Responders Have Women Losing Their Minds

The heros of Hurricane Irma are fine as hell.

Foxy NC staff
Hurricane Irma may have wreaked havoc on Florida, but these women are finding happiness in these fine a** policemen/ first responders.

The Gainesville Police Department posted a photo of officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering, triggering a whopping social media response from thousands of women who flocked to the comments section to praise the officer’s good looks.

The post received over 100,000 comments, more than 280,000 likes and 170,000 shares in two days.

Comments ranged from:

“I can’t believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong,handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy….. I can’t remember where I was going with this…”

“I’ve got a clean record, but I’m willing to dirty it up a lot if these guys are the ones searching and arresting me. Make sure to check thoroughly though.. don’t wanna miss a single spot”

“I need to report 2 flooded basements.”

“I’m convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3.”

The fineness and thirst doesn’t stop there, meet officer Hatcher.

Officer Hatcher appeared on HLN, where he opened up about his newfound viral fame.

According to reports, The Gainesville Police Department issued a warming for women not to call 911 after the photos went viral.

Happy hump day!

