Take Our Poll: Historic All-American Semifinal US Open

History is in the making, it’s the first time since 1981, the U.S. Open women’s semifinals will be an all-American extravaganza. Venus Williams takes on Sloane Stephens tonight at 7pm on ESPN, while Coco Vandeweghe goes up against Madison Keys.

Venus after edging two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova

"To wake up one day and have that happen…it's just so good to see her back playing so well."@Venuseswilliams on @Petra_Kvitova#USOpen pic.twitter.com/WwjPe83QGc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017

