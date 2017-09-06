Michael Bennett: Vegas Cops Threatened To “Blow My F-ing Head Off”

Seahawks player Michael Bennett just posted a letter on social media about an encounter he had with the police in Las Vegas. Bennett has been very vocal about supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protests based on minority treatment by police officers.
Bennett says he was forcefully restrained by police in Vegas after the Mayweather-McGregor fight. There were shots in an area and police stopped him as a possible suspect. Bennett says he wasn’t released until officers realized he was an NFL player.
He has hired a civil rights attorney.
