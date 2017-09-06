Entertainment News
POLL: Are You Seeing Red Ballons In The Triangle Tied To Storm Drains

Have you noticed red balloons tied to sewer grates in towns across the United States, to include Raleigh? The balloons are part of a marketing campaign promoting the upcoming release of Stephen King’s “It.” The horror movie, portrays an evil demon who takes on the form of a killer clown named Pennywise who stalks children from within sewers, luring them with red balloons.

