READ: Obama’s letter left for Trump on Inauguration Day

Do you think Trump will adhere to the letter left by former President Obama? Since reading the letter, Trump hasn’t spoken or seen Obama, however, he’s been openly critical of the former president, to include rolling back any existence of the Obama administration.

President Obama’s private letter to Trump was classy, thoughtful, dignified and very respectful. Will we ever see this type of demeanor again the White House?

Exclusive: In the letter Obama left for Trump on Inauguration Day, he lays out four points of advice. Read it here: https://t.co/8tuVvomX1Z pic.twitter.com/7cVUmnxHXF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 3, 2017

Related:

Ha! Omarosa Being Pushed Out Of White House Inner Circle For ‘Triggering’ Trump

You Don’t Say? Justice Department Confirms No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping Trump Tower

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: