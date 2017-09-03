National
Home > National

READ: Obama’s letter left for Trump on Inauguration Day

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Republican presidential elect Donald Trump meets with

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Do you think Trump will adhere to the letter left by former President Obama? Since reading the letter, Trump hasn’t spoken or seen Obama, however, he’s been openly critical of the former president, to include rolling back any existence of the Obama administration.

President Obama’s private letter to Trump was classy, thoughtful, dignified and very respectful. Will we ever see this type of demeanor again the White House?

Related:
Ha! Omarosa Being Pushed Out Of White House Inner Circle For ‘Triggering’ Trump
You Don’t Say? Justice Department Confirms No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping Trump Tower

Inauguration Day , Obama letter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading READ: Obama’s letter left for Trump on Inauguration Day

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And…
 24 hours ago
09.03.17
Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
NeNe Leakes Faces Off With Porsha Williams’s Fans
 2 days ago
09.03.17
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Breaking
It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 2 days ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 2 days ago
09.03.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos