Mary J. Blige Is Still Living Her Best Life In This Little, Red Bikini

Mary J. Blige is still rocking her revenge body! These photos of her and her bikini were captured pool-side in Miami over the weekend. She recently canceled a show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey.

#MaryJBlige spotted in Miami looking great! 💛 A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark