Mary J. Blige Is Still Living Her Best Life In This Little, Red Bikini

Karen Clark
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mary J. Blige is still rocking her revenge body! These photos of her and her bikini were captured pool-side in Miami over the weekend. She recently canceled a show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey.

 

#MaryJBlige spotted in Miami looking great! 💛

A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

