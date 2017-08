Watch Video: Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut New Song ‘Get Lit’

The Rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith reunite and performed the track “Get Lit” at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England. It’s the duo’s first collaboration since 1998’s “Lovely Daze.” Smith wrote “Get Lit” in response to the recent “chaos and confusion” across the world.

“I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine”

Listen to the unreleased track below! Is it Hot or Not?



