Usher Responds To Accuser…Doesn’t Deny He Has Herpes

As you may recall, there are a few people suing Usher for exposing them to herpes. One of the accusers says she contracted the virus from the singer in April of this year and has filed a $20 million lawsuit against him.
Well, Usher is responding and apparently wants the lawsuit tossed out by the judge.
According to TMZ, Usher’s legal documents say, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”
The documents go on to say that she could have contracted the virus after their alleged encounter. The documents also say she assumed the risk of contracting an STD by participating in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”
Interestingly, there’s no denial of the encounter and Usher doesn’t say that he doesn’t hav ethe disease.
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation
1. Black Love!1 of 9
2. Beach Bodies2 of 9
3. OK Ladies Now Let’s Get In Formation!3 of 9
4. Show Me Your Grill4 of 9
5. Serving Face!5 of 9
6. Making New Friends6 of 9
7. Hey Zaddy!7 of 9
8. Strike A Pose8 of 9
9. Squad Goals9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark