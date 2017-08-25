Entertainment News
Usher Responds To Accuser…Doesn’t Deny He Has Herpes

Karen Clark
Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

As you may recall, there are a few people suing Usher for exposing them to herpes. One of the accusers says she contracted the virus from the singer in April of this year and has filed a $20 million lawsuit against him.

Well, Usher is responding and apparently wants the lawsuit tossed out by the judge.

According to TMZ, Usher’s legal documents say, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

The documents go on to say that she could have contracted the virus after their alleged encounter. The documents also say she assumed the risk of contracting an STD by participating in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

Interestingly, there’s no denial of the encounter and Usher doesn’t say that he doesn’t hav ethe disease.

 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are having a blast on their #WadeWorldTour as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the Greek Islands. The two said their “I Do’s” on August 30, 2014. Take a look at the Black power couple’s sweet Baecation!

 

