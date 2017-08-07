Video: One Of Usher’s STD Accusers Speaks Out In Press Conference

As you may have heard, several people have come forward with lawsuits against Usher. The singer is accused of infecting people with herpes.

Read More: Two More Women And One Man Are Now Suing Usher For Giving Them Herpes

One of the accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, said at the press conference this morning, said that she had a rendezvous with Usher in a hotel room just after her 19th birthday. She also said she is negative for the disease.

Attorney Lisa Bloom filed the lawsuit in California because that state requires that a person disclose that they have herpes before they have sex with an individual.

