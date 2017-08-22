Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B Rocks The Stage With Graffiti Catsuit

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Reality TV star Cardi B took to the stage over the weekend in a Iris Barbee Bonner original.

I wore @thesepinklips for my performance on streets fest and @louisvuitton booties

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The catsuit, featured from Bonner’s “Pink Lips” collection was decorated in urban graffiti, highlighted with colors of bright pink, green, blue and black. Cardi paired the outfit with a pair of black Louis Vuitton ankle boots.

My 1 Of 1 ❤ #CardiB

A post shared by 🔥 C J 🔥 (@freaky_cj) on

The Bodak Yellow rapper is currently on the rise on the Billboard charts with her current single, making it the theme song of the summer.

Do you think Cardi’s catsuit is on point? Take a vote and let us know if it’s haute or naught.


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B’s Floral Fetish Look

Cardi B Shows Out In All Her Rapunzel Glory

Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

2 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 10 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 13 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 18 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 22 hours ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos