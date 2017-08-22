Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

This ‘How To’ Twist Out Video For 4C Hair Has The Natural Hair Community In Horror

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

4A, 4B, and 4C are greatly underrepresented in the natural hair community. Kinky curly hair in the realm of natural hair, tends to take more manipulation for defined curls and minimized frizz. It’s also the hair texture that one tends to see less in advertisements. Thanks to many YouTube vloggers and Instagram hair girls, kinky curly hair has been shown more love.

Refinery 29 created a video and captioned, “Do you have kinky 4C hair and are looking to define and preserve your curls during the hot summer months?”

RELATED: Twist Out Secrets Revealed: These Tips Will Ensure A Perfect Twist-Out

As a girl with 4B hair (which is often considered a more ‘manageable’ version of 4C hair), I understand the struggle. Product tends to “sit” on 4C hair, so it requires more work for absorption, and because 4C hair has such tightly coiled curls, it almost looks like no definition. What started like a good idea, ended up in shambles in the comment section.

RELATED: #TeamBeautiful Celebrates The Magic Of Black Women’s Natural Beauty With ‘The Power Of Our Hair’

After posting the video, they commented with all the products used to achieve the look with instructions. The Internet let Refinery 29 know that this was a poor representation of a hair type that is often stigmatized.

Refinery 29 Short Cuts Video For Textured Hair

Source: Short Cuts / Via Facebook.com


Comments ranged from, people thinking it was a parody video to others being angry that they would even try to instruct Black women to do their hair like this. Many white people had things to say as well, which further sparked discussion and Black people quickly letting them know that our hair is not up for discussion.

Damn, and to think it all started with a twist out. Beauties, what are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section and take our poll:


DON’T MISS:

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs

Text messaging.

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

35 photos Launch gallery

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Continue reading 35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Ok let’s be honest: we can get sucked into watching hair tutorials on YouTube for hours. However considering the amazing amount of talent that many beauty vloggers possess, it doesn’t surprise us at all. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next hairstyle or just love watching hair tutorials as much as us, we rounded up some of the best hair vloggers we’ve come across. Click through for 35 Black YouTube vloggers you should follow for hair inspiration and thank us later!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 10 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 13 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 19 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 22 hours ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos