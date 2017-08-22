HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling JAY-Z’s Dad Swag?

Hip-Hop businessman Jay-Z was spotted at JFK Airport rocking Alexander Wang gear on Tuesday. The outfit came complete with a jacket, pants and a “Disbo” beanie.

#JayZ was spotted at @jfkairport wearing a #alexanderwang "Dispo" beanie an checkerboard print jacket and matching pants with #puma sneakers. #Vibzn A post shared by VIBZN (@projectvibzn) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

The jacket and pants came in a black checkerboard design, with the jacket being accented in with a black and white collar. The matching pants gave a relaxed, leisurely look topped off with a pair of Puma sneakers.

