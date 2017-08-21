National
Woman Tries To Poison Coworkers By Dumping Windex In Office Coffee Machine

Karen Clark
Mature woman drinking from disposable cup, close-up

Source: Christopher Robbins / Getty

A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to nearly four years in jail after admitting to pouring Windex into the coffee machine at work in an attempt to make her boss sick.

The actions of Mayda Rivera Juarez caused her Virginia coworkers to experience stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, according to WTOP. Once someone realized that everyone affected had consumed coffee from the office coffee machine, the supervisor reviewed office surveillence video. The video showed Rivera Juarez dumping the contents of the Windex bottle into the  water reservoir of the break room coffee machine and she admitted to the act.

She also admitted to squirting dish soap directly into her supervisor’s coffee cup in hopes of making the boss sick.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Coffee , Mayda Rivera Juarez , Windex

